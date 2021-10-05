Simms leading the way for first-place Bullpups

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Prep Senior Sammy Simms is a leader for the Bullpups both as a great soccer player, but also a great student, she’s the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

Simms not only is a four year starter for the Pups, she’s also perfect in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.

Simms, like so many other Seniors, is a little behind in recruiting because of Covid, but she’s determined to play soccer in College next year.

If you would like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher, please send us their name and school to our e-mail address, sports@kxly.com.

