Silverwood Theme Park closes due to power outage

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Silverwood

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — High winds and stormy conditions cut power to Silverwood Theme Park, closing the park for the entire day Monday.

Customers are able to reschedule their visit. Silverwood will reopen Saturday and Sunday.

According to Silverwood, the park is “working with Kootenai Electric to get more information regarding when power will be restored.”

Update: Due to an unknown timeline regarding when power will be restored, we have made the decision to close the park… Posted by Silverwood Theme Park on Monday, September 7, 2020

Storms around the region left several areas without power Monday.

This story will be updated when power is restored at the park.

