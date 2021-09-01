Get paid to scare people by being a Scarywood ‘haunter’

by Matthew Kincanon

ATHOL, Idaho — Like scaring people? Want to get paid for it? Silverwood is hiring haunters for the upcoming Scarywood season.

Every year, Silverwood Theme Park becomes Scarywood all October long. It’s full of haunted houses and horror-themed attractions, with employees dressed as monsters to scare visitors.

There are five haunted attractions and nine scare zones. You can learn more about the month-long event here.

The gig pays $16 an hour and you must be 16 years or older to apply.

Opening night is Thursday Sept. 30. It will go on until Saturday, Oct. 30. You can buy your tickets here.

You can apply for the job here.

