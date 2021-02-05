Silverwood begins construction of new flight-themed roller coaster

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy of Silverwood Theme Park

ATHOL, Idaho. — For the first time in 10 years, Silverwood is adding a new roller coaster, and construction has begun.

The theme park shared photos of pieces of the brand new track on Twitter Friday morning.

Special delivery! Our first pieces of track made their way from RMC to Silverwood 😍 pic.twitter.com/UmB8sHr3VJ — Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwood4fun) February 5, 2021

The Stunt Pilot will climb over 105 feet in the air and will take riders down a near-vertical dive with hairpin turns, aerobatic maneuvers and three inversions as it speeds through heart-stopping obstacles.

The new coaster will be ready for riders this coming summer.

RELATED: New flight-themed roller coaster coming to Silverwood in 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.