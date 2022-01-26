Silver Valley woman admits she embezzled more than $1.5M from employer

by Will Wixey

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Silver Valley woman admitted to embezzling more than $1.5 million from her former employer.

Trina Marie Welch, 48, of Osburn, Idaho, recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Welch worked as a bookkeeper at Kasco of Idaho, LLC from 2012 until July 3, 2019. According to court reports, Welch wrote and created at least 341 fake checks and embezzled over $3.6 million from the company.

She admitted to embezzling $930,000 in 2017 alone to pay her Bank of America credit cards. She said she used the funds to purchase several properties, plane tickets, spa treatments, and other personal endeavors.

Welch admitted that she took at least $1,500,000, and acknowledged that the United States contends she took at least $3,674,338.86 in total. She agreed to pay restitution and forfeit her interest in the properties she purchased as part of a plea agreement.

Welch is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

READ: Post Falls Police searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

READ: Are you an Avista customer? Your utility bill might be changing

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.