Silver Mountain to open for winter season Friday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Silver Mountain will open for the winter season on Friday.

The mountain will only operate the gondola and new covered carpet. The beginner run, tubing hill and scenic gondola rides will also be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The mountain will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets costing $24 per day to ski or tube. Tubing must be booked in advance and can be done so here.

Ski tickets are available at the window.

