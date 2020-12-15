Silver Mountain to begin 7-day operations starting Thursday

KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain will begin operating seven days a week starting this Thursday.

The mountain has seen some snow over the past few days and more is expected.

The resort intends to stay open through April 11 and is currently in the holiday period. If you plan to visit the mountain between this Thursday and January 3, you will need to book a reservation for lift tickets, rentals and ski school.

In light of the pandemic, Silver has adapted new COVID-19 protocols. Those enjoying the mountain must wear masks in all indoors spaces and outdoors when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

Masks are also required while waiting in line for the gondola and people using chairlifts will either ride alone or with people they know.

