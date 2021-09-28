Silver Mountain sees light dusting of snow

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Silver Mountain Resort

KELLOGG, Idaho — A system moving through the Inland Northwest not only brought much-needed rain, it brought snow.

Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg saw a dusting overnight.

Snow lovers will be happy to hear that the Northwest is predicted to have a La Niña winter. In short: expect a good amount of snow.

Meteorologist Matt Gray explains this type of climate cycle here. In the past, La Niña winters have brought 10-25 percent more snow fall on average and temperatures usually average colder than years with El Niño or neutral conditions.

Gray says current forecasts are giving a 70-80 percent chance of more La Niña conditions developing this winter.

