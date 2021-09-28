Silver Mountain sees light dusting of snow

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Silver Mountain September Snow
Credit: Silver Mountain Resort

KELLOGG, Idaho — A system moving through the Inland Northwest not only brought much-needed rain, it brought snow. 

Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg saw a dusting overnight. 

Snow lovers will be happy to hear that the Northwest is predicted to have a La Niña winter. In short: expect a good amount of snow. 

Meteorologist Matt Gray explains this type of climate cycle hereIn the past, La Niña winters have brought 10-25 percent more snow fall on average and temperatures usually average colder than years with El Niño or neutral conditions. 

Gray says current forecasts are giving a 70-80 percent chance of more La Niña conditions developing this winter. 

RELATED: Another La Niña winter likely in the Northwest

RELATED: What winter was like the year you were born

RELATED: Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories