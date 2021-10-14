Silver Mountain Resort to host ‘Halloweekends’ this month

by Matthew Kincanon

KELLOGG, Idaho — Looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Silver Mountain Resort will be holding “Halloweekends” throughout the month.

On both Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, the resort will have family-friendly activities around gondola village.

Activities will include:

Face painting

Halloween games

Free hot chocolate

Cookie decorating

Costume contest

Trick-or-treating with Mo the Moose

And more

Activities begin at noon and the costume contest begins at 5:30 p.m. with a photo op with Mo the Moose. The resort said contestants will line up at 5:45 p.m. and a winner will be announced at 5:55 p.m. Right after the contest, Mo will take everyone trick-or-treating around the village.

