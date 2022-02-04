Silver Mountain rescue dog earns his avalanche rescue certification

KELLOGG, Idaho– All of Roger’s hard work has paid off.

He officially earned his avalanche rescue certificate. His graduation announcement was posted to Silver Mountain’s Facebook.

He was named after retired patroller Roger Grosvenor. Grosvenor was a volunteer patroller at Jackass, Silverhorn, and Silver Mountain for 50 seasons. Now, his legacy lives on.

If you’re planning to hit the slopes at Silver Moutain and run into trouble, you’re in good paws.

