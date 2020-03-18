Silver Mountain closes for the season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain Resort is closing for the rest of the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

“Our goal has been to try and remain open and honor passholders and existing reservations. However, given the continued growth of COVID-19, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to cease operations,“ states General Manager Jeff Colburn. “We want to thank everyone in our community for your tremendous support during the winter season.”

Silver Mountain says their lodging will remain open, as well as Noah’s restaurant for take-out only. The ski area, water park and retail areas will be closed.

Skiers with existing reservations are asked to call 866-345-2675, and to be patient with the resort as they are experiencing a large number of calls.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.