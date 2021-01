Silver Mountain, Schweitzer closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain and Schweitzer Mountain Resort will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as gusts hit up to 65 miles per hour.

Winds overnight knocked down trees and caused power outages across the Inland Northwest.

