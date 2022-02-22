Silver Mountain closed Tuesday due to dangerous weather

by Olivia Roberts

Four people were recovered from an avalanche at Silver Mountain. Copyright KXLY 4 News Now

KELLOGG, Idaho — The ski area on Silver Mountain will be closed Tuesday, February 22.

According to a Facebook post, dangerous weather conditions forced the closure.

Silver Mountain was expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

Schweitzer and Mt. Spokane planned to continue operations Tuesday with limited runs available.

Schweitzer said Cedar Park Express and Colburn Triple would be closed Tuesday. Additionally, Great Escape Quad and Stella Six Pack were put on wind hold. More information can be found here.

Mt. Spokane said Northwood would not be running Tuesday. Find more information here.

The Inland Northwest was under a Wind Chill Advisory Tuesday morning, meaning wind chill temperatures were potentially dangerous.

Wind chill temperatures were in the single-digits to negative teens Tuesday morning.

