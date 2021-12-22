Silver Alert issued for Spokane man possibly trying to get to Coolin

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Spokane man last seen in northeast Spokane County.

Robert Bachman is 79 years old and has Alzheimer’s. His family said he was talking about an old cabin they used to own years ago in Coolin, Idaho and fear he might be trying to get back there.

Bachman left his home on W. Strong Rd on Tuesday night. He was spotted around 8 p.m. in the area of Cooper and Mt. Spokane Dr.

When contacted by another person, Bachman said he was lost and looking for his cabin. He then drove off and has not been seen since.

Bachman is about 5’10” tall, weighs about 160 and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat with a light gray jacket.

He is driving a blue 2019 Subaru Crosstrek with Washington license plate BOE8124.

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.