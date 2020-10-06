Silver Alert issued for missing Pend Oreille man

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

NEWPORT, Wash. — Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man last seen September 30.

Kenneth Hall was last seen leaving his home in a white 2005 Ford Focus with Washington license plate number BSZ0055. Hall left without bringing any personal belongings or heart medications, and the Sheriff’s Office said it is not known where he left to.

Authorities say Hall may have a small dog with him, and his longtime girlfriend told deputies that it is not normal for Hall to leave and not return home.

Hall is described as a white man with white hair and blue eyes, standing six-feet one-inch tall and weighing 212 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (509) 447-3151.

