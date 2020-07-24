Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man with possible dementia missing from Whitman County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man who left to buy a horse on Tuesday and never came home.

According to the alert, William Betcher could potentially have early onset dementia.

Betcher left for Ford to buy a horse on Tuesday in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche with Alaska license plate GGC113, pulling a horse trailer.

He was seen driving through a Canola field in Almira, appearing disoriented. Betcher was seen again in Spokane, where he was confused about his whereabouts and asked for directions to the freeway.

His credit card history shows it was used in Ritzville at the Loves Truck Stop around 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was seen again on State Route 26 near mile post 95, driving 10 miles per hour.

According to the caller, Betcher’s horse trailer was scraping against a guard rail. That was the last time he was seen. Authorities believe his cell phone is turned off.

Betcher is described as a white man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He is 6’2” tall and weighs 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a straw har and shorts.

If you see Betcher or have any information on his whereabouts, notify police.

