Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Okanogan County woman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO. Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Alberta Russell left her home at 12 p.m. Monday and said she wanted to check on her father’s home. Her father passed away in the 1990s.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was disoriented when she left and has not driven in years. She is believed to be driving a 2007 black Jeep Wrangler with license plate ATJ9946. The car has a custom bumper with “Iron Frog” on the front.

Russell is about 5’2″ tall, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a gold wedding band. She was wearing glasses, had her hair in a ponytail and had white nail polish on her fingers.

Russell’s phone was last pinged near Sherman Pass between 2:40 and 6:40 Monday night. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-422-7232.

