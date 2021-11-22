Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Ellensburg woman traveling to Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Ellensburg woman who was believed to be heading to Spokane.

According to Washington State Patrol, Lynnell McFarland left Ellensburg toward Spokane around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

McFarland’s daughter, Amanda, said she was concerned for her mother’s mental health and driving capabilities.

McFarland’s phone was pinged on SR 97 on Friday, but at this time, her whereabouts are not known.

McFarland is 5 feet 3 inches, 140 pounds and has green eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink/peach hooded sweatshirt and a black fleece jacket.

McFarland is believed to be traveling in a black 2000 Mistubishi Eclipse with Washington license plate AQE5525.

If you see her, or know where she could be, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

