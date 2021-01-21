Signs of snow in the forecast -Kris

It’s feeling more like January, and it might start to look more like January in the coming days. A slight chance of snow flurries is in the forecast for Thursday morning around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. It won’t amount to much: a dusting if anything. There is a better chance of light snow south of I-90, but accumulations on the Palouse will be less than a half an inch. Temperatures on Thursday will be just about average, in the mid 30s.

Cooler, drier air will begin dropping into the region on Friday. That means we’re going to enjoy some sunshine, but it also means that temperatures are going to drop to their lowest readings in months. We could dip into the teens Friday night/Saturday morning. That’s no where near our record low of -19°, but it will be the first time we’ve been in the teens since late October! Boy, this has been a mild winter. Meanwhile, there is a better chance of meaningful snow around the Inland Northwest Sunday night into Monday. Right now, it looks like we could see snowfall totals in the 1 – 3″ range, but that is obviously subject to change. Regardless, keep in mind that you might have a tricky Monday morning commute.