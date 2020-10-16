Signs installed at new downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. — Signs were installed outside of the new police precinct in downtown Spokane on Friday.

Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department said the installation marks the final step in opening the precinct and formally marks SPD as a new neighbor in the downtown core.

The new precinct opened in mid-September and is located in the old Umpqua Bank building on Riverside and Wall Street.

The space will accommodate new and existing officers, and will also serve as the new headquarters for SPD’s Behavioral Health Unit.

Police Chief Craig Meidl said the purpose of moving the precinct into the downtown core was to demonstrate a new community policing model and make officers more visible.

Meidl said the public should expect to see more officers on foot, on bikes and interacting with the public.

Starting Monday, the new precinct will also be manned by an officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

