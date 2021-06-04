Sidewalk art show to be held at Hillyard Saturday among other festivities

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, there are a few things going on in Hillyard.

26 artists will be set up on the sidewalks of Market Street to showcase their work. It’s been a tough year for artists, not being able to show off the things they’ve been working on. Artists like Freddy Throne are happy to have another place to show their life’s work and passion.

“Having a place and platform like Hillyard just really helps the revenue and the local artists in this area, like myself, to really just share my art with people that can stop by,” Throne said.

“It’s going to benefit the artists to get the work out and sell,” said Denny Carman, the creator of the event. “It benefits the community to get the see the art plus the businesses in Hillyard.”

The art show will be happening all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to that, there will be food trucks and other businesses setting up tents in the area in a grand opening for the food truck pavilion.

Click here to learn more about the food truck event.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.