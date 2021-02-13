Sickness from COVID-19 vaccine helps build immunity

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– Many of us wish we were fully vaccinated right now.

After all, it’s our best shot at ending this pandemic.

But, those who are fully vaccinated have found out what cost comes with that; 24-48 hours of dealing with COVID-like symptoms.

“As the day went on more symptoms came about and I was miserable,” Vaccine recipient Anthony Esposito said. “I had a fever, headache, muscle ache, chills.”

Esposito works in a physical therapy clinic and received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

His symptoms from the second shot mimicked what it’s like to have COVID-19, but that only lasted about 24 hours, and he woke up feeling just fine the following day.

“All I was thinking was like, if this is how I feel after the vaccination, I can’t imagine what people actually feel like getting the virus,” Esposito said.

Mia Campbell is a medical assistant at a women’s clinic in Spokane and went through the same thing for a shorter amount of time after receiving her second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“In all reality, it was not that bad,” Campbell said. “My fever didn’t go over 100, so very manageable and I was happy to have those symptoms, because it meant the vaccine was effective.”

Those symptoms are normal.

The first dose of these vaccines sends a message to your body that essentially helps you create antibodies.

Once it’s time for your second dose, your body is ready to fight off infection.

“It’s actually a good sign that your body knows what to do if it’s exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Jill Wilson of Providence Health said.

If you don’t have any symptoms after the shot, that’s okay.

It just varies for each person, depending on your immune system.

“If you’re fortunate to not have a really negative experience or uncomfortable side effects, then I think you can count your blessings and rest assured the vaccine is doing its job,” Dr. Wilson said.

And each of those COVID-19 shots brings us all closer to normalcy.

“To see the hope on people’s faces, to hear people talk about ‘gosh I can’t wait to hug my grandkids again’, ‘I can’t wait to visit my grandma and grandpa’, and I think that’s what we’re all really holding onto,” Dr. Wilson said.

There are other side effects from the shot that some people are suffering, such as allergic reactions.

Most of those cases have been situations where that person has a history of allergic reactions to shots. If that is you, then it’s recommended that you reach out to your doctor before getting vaccinated.

We also still don’t know how much these vaccines protect us from catching or spreading the virus, so experts are still urging you to keep masking up and distancing after getting the shot.

