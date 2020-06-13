‘Sickness doesn’t take away our rights’: Rally-goers push to ‘Liberate America’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — “All laws repugnant to the constitution are null and void.”

That was part of the message shared on Saturday at the ‘Liberate America’ rally, held at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.

Attendees say they think the government overstepped by closing down the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watchdog group North Idaho Exposed organized the event. Washington Rep. Matt Shea was among the guest speakers.

“Our freedoms and liberties were taken, it sets a precedence, which causes a door to open or an avenue to continue if there’s one,” said Ken Gardner, one of the rally-goers.

“Sickness doesn’t take away our rights, but we lost our rights, we lost a lot of our freedoms,” said Gardner.

Casey Whalen, an organizer of the event, said he wanted to give people a place to express their anxiety and concerns.

“This is a great venue to do that and make them feel like they’re actually kind of doing something to help promote liberty,” he said.

Idaho state leaders including Governor Brad Little have said COVID-19 mandates are constitutional.

