Sibyl G. Garske

Site staff by Site staff

Sibyl G. Garske born July 29, 1924 in Esmond, ND to Simon and Gina Barsness. Sibyl passed away June 24, 2018 in Spokane, WA.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for 65+ years and was active in all aspects of service to the church. She was an avid bowler and card player.

Sibyl was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 1992. She is survived by her son, Scott (Becky); grandchildren, Griffin (Lauren) and Jayme (Brandon) Wichman; great-grandchildren, Claire, Cooper and Wesley Wichman and Gleason and Millie Garske.

Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the lights of her life. She was an avid EWU fan, working there for 20 years.

Private interment will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 8th at 2pm at Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to staff and friends at the Academy Assisted Living Community.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.