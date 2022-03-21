Showery Monday and a warmer Tuesday – Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re starting with showers and even some snow, which will continue into the noon hour.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Morning showers

A drier, breezy afternoon

60s are back!

We’ll stay warm for awhile

Our highs are below average today…

… but they will be ABOVE average Tuesday.

Today, we’ll see some rain and snow in the higher elevations. It will be cool today with warmer and drier conditions the rest of the week.

Upper 50s to low 60s continue through the weekend.