Showery Monday and a warmer Tuesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We’re starting with showers and even some snow, which will continue into the noon hour.

Mon Mid12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Morning showers
  • A drier, breezy afternoon
  • 60s are back!
  • We’ll stay warm for awhile

Mon Mid 4 Things

Our highs are below average today…

Mon Highs

… but they will be ABOVE average Tuesday.

Mon Tue Highs

Today, we’ll see some rain and snow in the higher elevations. It will be cool today with warmer and drier conditions the rest of the week.

Upper 50s to low 60s continue through the weekend.

Mon Planning

