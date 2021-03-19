Showers tonight. Cooler, breezier weather on the way for Friday -Kris

Today was the warmest day in the Inland Northwest since last October! We made it well into the 60s in most locations, but our warming trend is over. A cold front is moving this way, and it will bring showers overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. By Friday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds and a 10-degree drop in temperatures. Highs tomorrow will peak in the lower 50s, which is just about average. It will be a breezy afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will cool even more for the weekend. Expect occasional showers both Saturday and Sunday, mainly over the mountains. The next system of any significance will move into the area late Sunday into Monday. Expect a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. After a quick break on Tuesday, more wet weather moves in for next Wednesday.