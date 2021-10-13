A mix of light rain and snow will hit the Inland Northwest Wednesday – Mark

You’re half way there!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, October 13:

A weak and slow moving cold front will bring a mix of light rain and snow across the Inland Northwest for Wednesday. High temperatures will reach 44 degrees by dinner time.

Temperatures will be much colder than normal with mountain snow expected.

Expect rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday with snow in the Cascades. Conditions will be cloudy and warmer into the weekend with more rain expected on Sunday.