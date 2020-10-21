Showers, sunshine and snow; a mix of a little bit of everything! – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday:
Expect sun and clouds with scattered midday showers today.
It’s a cool start to the day. Dress warmly!
Scattered showers and cool temperatures today with some mountain snow in Idaho. Expect sunshine and cooler temperatures Thursday with snow moving in Friday at noon until early Saturday morning. Temperatures are getting colder into next week.
