Showers to sun to rain all in 3 days – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

We’re going to get a bit of everything over the next few days!

Today, we start out with some mid-morning rain, but we’ll warm and dry up on Thursday. We’ll have a rainy Friday and showers will continue into this weekend.

Wed Mid 4 Things

Today’s showers will end after dinner.

Wed Rest Of

We’ll also see mild temperatures today with some gusty winds from the south.

Wed Highs

We’ll experience some cool, overnight lows and patchy morning fog on Thursday.

Wed Nights Low

A front moves through today then sunshine moves in later on Thursday. More rain comes on Friday with cooler temperatures and showers over the weekend and into next week.

Wed Planning 7

