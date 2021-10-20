Showers to sun to rain all in 3 days – Mark

We’re going to get a bit of everything over the next few days!

Today, we start out with some mid-morning rain, but we’ll warm and dry up on Thursday. We’ll have a rainy Friday and showers will continue into this weekend.

Today’s showers will end after dinner.

We’ll also see mild temperatures today with some gusty winds from the south.

We’ll experience some cool, overnight lows and patchy morning fog on Thursday.

A front moves through today then sunshine moves in later on Thursday. More rain comes on Friday with cooler temperatures and showers over the weekend and into next week.