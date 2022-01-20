Showers to afternoon winds before a mild weekend – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Our rain ends around noon, but we’ll have lingering clouds and breezy conditions into the evening.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- A breezy afternoon is on tap
- A drier weekend is ahead
- Conditions will be mild next week
- We’re not seeing any major systems on the radar, a of now
Clouds and mild conditions will continue overnight. The weekend will be cloudy and mild and that will continue through all of next week.
