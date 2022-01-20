Showers to afternoon winds before a mild weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

Our rain ends around noon, but we’ll have lingering clouds and breezy conditions into the evening.

Thu Next 12

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • A breezy afternoon is on tap
  • A drier weekend is ahead
  • Conditions will be mild next week
  • We’re not seeing any major systems on the radar, a of now

Thu Mid 4 Things

Clouds and mild conditions will continue overnight. The weekend will be cloudy and mild and that will continue through all of next week.

Thu Planning

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories