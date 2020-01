Showers & thunderstorms possible for your Tuesday

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

Showers and thunderstorms are possible today with cooler temperatures than we saw Monday.

We’ll head for a high of 78 degrees in the Spokane area, with an even cooler day tomorrow.

It will warm back up on the 4th of July with 80s expected for your holiday weekend.

