Afternoon snow could stick around until Friday morning – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, February 4:

Expect rain or snow showers later today.

Temperatures are mild for now. Here’s a look:

A system coming into Idaho could push showers into Spokane this afternoon and then more rain Friday morning followed by sunshine. Expect scattered showers on Saturday with partly cloudy and cool conditions Sunday. Next week, high temperatures will be around 30 degrees with overnight temperatures into the teens.