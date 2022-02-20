Showers Sunday, then a biting winter cold – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Cold Arctic air is creeping closer and closer to the Inland Northwest, but we have one more day of warmth before it arrives in full force.

Sunday will start off around freezing with some scattered snow showers possible. Expect that any showers will turn to rain or a mix in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s. A light to moderate breeze out of the southwest will keep the bitter air at bay, but the Arctic front will swing in on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Heavier bands of snow are possible as the front moves in. Overall snow amounts will be an inch or two in North Idaho and a dusting to an inch in Eastern Washington. Mountain passes are going to see heavy snow for the next couple of days, so be prepared for difficult travel conditions.

Temperatures on Monday will crash 10 to 15 degrees colder than Sunday with blustery winds between Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene, and Spokane. The combo of wind and cold is a concern on Monday and Tuesday with wind chill values feeling like subzero Monday night. Taking extra time to bundle up and cover any exposed skin will be important for the first half of the week.

With the odds high for some light snow cover and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the single digits Monday and Tuesday nights. It will take a while to dig out of this impressive cold snap, with temperatures not getting close to our late February averages until next weekend.