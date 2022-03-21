Showers start our week – Mark
Happy Monday and happy spring!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- We start off with some morning showers
- We have a drier, but breezy afternoon
- 60-degree temperatures return
- We stay warm for a while.
We’ll have to get through these morning showers before we dry out.
Our highs are below average today.
Rain and some higher elevation snow is expected. It will be cool today with warmer and drier conditions the rest of the week.
We’re expecting upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.
