Showers on the way Friday – Mark

Happy Thursday!

Enjoy this last bit of heat, because showers and cooler weather is on the way.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Warm and hazy conditions today

Much-needed showers tomorrow!

Even some possible thunderstorms

A cooler weekend is ahead

Today will be warm with mostly cloudy skies.

Our air quality well be mostly moderate but could move in the ‘unhealthy for some’ range.

Our temperatures will be below average Friday with afternoon showers.

The last kick of heat comes today as a cold front begins moving in. Clouds and afternoon rain are expected Friday with a partly cloudy weekend and temperatures in the low 70s. Cooler temperatures are on the way all next week.