Showers moving out for Friday – Kris

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spotty rain will continue to linger around North Idaho this evening before fading away a few hours after sunset. Skies tonight will be a little cloudier, but it’s cool enough that we should sink down to around freezing again in Spokane on Friday morning.

Friday looks like a pretty nice day with temperatures rising from the 30s to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light breeze out of the southwest. At least the weather won’t make you feel foolish on April 1st!

Another fast-moving system will bring us a chance of showers after midnight early on Saturday morning. Rain and mountain snow will continue a little past sunrise before moving off and leaving us a nice weekend with more 50s in the afternoon and 30s in the morning. We won’t have any weather worries until we’re getting up on Monday morning.

Monday looks like it will feature the arrival of a robust spring storm with heavy snow up at the passes. Some of our northern valleys and higher elevations will have to be on the lookout for some springtime snow on Monday morning too. We’ll keep you updated on the details of this storm over the weekend.