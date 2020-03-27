Showers here, there and everywhere in the forecast. -Kris

The weather will bounce back and forth between spring and winter over the next few days. Breezy, chilly and showery weather will develop on Friday, and that does include the possibility of some lowland snow. Snow accumulations of up to a half inch are possible Friday morning, but mainly over North Idaho. Although most of Friday will be dry in Spokane, spotty showers in all varieties are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm closer to average for Saturday and Sunday, which should send snow levels into the mountains. Wet weather is likely through the weekend and into early next week.