Showers Friday morning before a stretch of clear weather – Matt

As winds picked up on Thursday rain became harder to find with a full-blown Cascade rain shadow in effect over much of the Inland Northwest. Light rain showers will continue in Northeast Washington and North Idaho this evening while windy weather whips the Columbia Basin through midnight.

Once the winds die down early on Friday morning Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will get another chance for rain. Showers will hang around through lunchtime in the Spokane area and through around 4 in the afternoon in the L-C Valley and Palouse. Any last traces of rain fade away on Friday evening. The sun will even make an appearance in many areas Friday afternoon.



In place of warm, cloudy, and wet weather will be clear and colder conditions for the weekend. Temperatures will dip to around freezing Saturday morning and will be in the 20s for most of the region on Sunday morning. Skies will stay clear with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. that’s pretty normal for the end of October around here, and certainly better weather than last Halloween. It’s going to be a nice Halloween weekend for the kids (or kids at heart).

Next week looks pretty dry to start but will see increasing clouds and rain chances by Wednesday.