Showers for Valentine’s Day – Mark

Happy Monday and happy Valentine’s Day!

We’re expecting some rain and/or snow showers today with more snow in the mountains.

After today, we’ll see things dry up and we’ll stay mild all week long.

Clouds and showers are coming today, then we’ll see some next weekend.

We dry out for tonight with patchy morning fog tomorrow. The rest of the week slowly warms into the mid 40s, but it will be cool overnight. The next round of showers is next weekend.