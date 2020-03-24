Showers are scattering and light snow still possible – Mark
Our highs today will a touch below average and the same thing for the overnight lows
As we reach the freezing mark the chance of snow exists but only a slight chance in the Valley.
Looking forward and we all do, Thursday will be magic. Sunshine and dry will have us all getting outside and getting fresh air. The weekend looks to be unsettled and Friday looks to be the wettest day.
