Rain showers and thunderstorms are here – Mark

Happy rainy Tuesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

It’s going to be rainy

Some scattered thunderstorms are likely

Gusty winds are also expected

It will be more mild into Friday

Our scattered thunderstorms come later today. Temperatures will stick in the 40s and 50s.

Our highs today are in the low 50s, which is average for this time of year.

A front exits with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures all the way to Saturday. Showers on Saturday with a slight cool down into next week.