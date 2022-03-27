Showers and a little thunder on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a toasty warm Sunday and a perfect preview of more beautiful spring days to come in the next couple months. Clouds will increase in coverage this evening as a storm moving towards California pumps some moisture north in our direction. An isolated shower or two could develop just east of the Cascades this evening and spread some sprinkles of rain to the northern Washington valleys late tonight. Otherwise tonight will be quiet and mild with lows only in the low to mid 40s.

Any active weather that does pop up on Sunday evening will be a sneak preview of what’s to come on Monday. By Monday afternoon the atmosphere will be juiced up for some scattered rain and storms. Showers are possible starting in the mid-morning from the Tri-Cities to the Palouse and will work their way north and east during the day. It will be a good day to keep tabs on the radar using the 4 News Now weather app. The best chance for rain and thunder will be around the Palouse and Lewiston north to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene and over the North Central Idaho mountains to the Montana border.

Temperatures on Monday will still hit the mid 60s and only cool to the upper 50s and low 60s on a gorgeous, dry Tuesday. A strong but dry cold front on Wednesday will turn the weather cooler and windier. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 30s in the morning and low to mid 50s in the afternoon. That’s quite a difference from this weekend!