Should WSU fans be worried about losing their coach to the vaccine mandate? Rolovich says no

by Erin Robinson

Nick Rolovich WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich has been hush about his vaccination status but told reporters Monday he intends to continue coaching past the state’s vaccine mandate deadline.

Rolovich has not disclosed whether or not he is vaccinated against COVID-19. In July, he said he had “elected not to received the COVID-19.” But as a state employee, he is required to get the shot and be fully vaccinated by October 18. It is not clear if he has initiated that process or been granted an exemption.

Any state employee who does not meet that deadline or receive an exemption faces termination.

Rolovich was asked specifically asked if fans should be worried about him being the coach in two weeks. He simply said “no,” but added that he does not plan on losing any members of his coaching staff as a result of the mandate.

Monday marks the very last opportunity for state employees to initiate vaccination. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving their last dose.

State employees could receive a Johnson and Johnson shot Monday in order to meet the state requirement.

Students, including student-athletes, are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest data from WSU shows nearly 99 percent of students have already complied with the requirement.

RELATED: WSU reports 90-percent of its student-athletes are fully vaccinated

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.