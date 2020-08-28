Should Spokane add fluoride to its water? Tell us what you think

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

City Council members held a forum on Thursday to discuss adding fluoride to Spokane’s water.

Not everyone is on board, with some citing studies that show fluoride lowers IQ in children. The nation’s top pediatricians have disputed this claim.

Health experts say there are actually many benefits to fluoride, like decreasing dental decay by 25% in children and adults.

READ: Spokane City Council will vote next month on whether or not to add fluoride to city’s water

We want to hear from you. Take a second to fill out our poll!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.