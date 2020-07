Should businesses have to turn away customers who don’t wear a mask? Tell us what you think!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Governor Inslee has ordered all Washington businesses to turn away customers who don’t wear a mask, beginning Tuesday.

We want to hear from you. Should businesses be required to turn people away? Take a second to fill out our poll.

