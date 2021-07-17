“Shot of a Lifetime” grand prize winner announced

by 4 News Now Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the ‘Shot of a Lifetime’ winner and state’s newest millionaire on Friday.

23-year-old Kameron M. is the winner of the grand prize in the $1 million vaccine lottery. He said he got the shot because he wanted to protect himself, his friends, his family, and his peers.

He says he didn’t even know about the lottery until his mom got a call from the state.

“I did something to my phone where I can’t get any scam calls so they got a hold of my mother,” he said.

Good thing for him that his mom was able to convince him it wasn’t a scam, because he’s now $1 million richer.

While Kameron is the millionaire, his girlfriend took in a little of the limelight today when asked if the money changes anything.

“When we first met, I was actually paying for the first dates and, oh yes, fun fact,” she said while laughing.

Kameron says he’s going to keep his job and find a financial advisor. But first, take his girlfriend to dinner.

