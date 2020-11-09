Missing hunter found alive in Shoshone County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Shoshone County Sheriff's Office

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho — A hunter reported missing in Shoshone County has been found alive.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office did not say much about what led up the incident or where the man was found, but said they were searching in the Bumblebee area near FS-796.

The man is 40 years old and from Kootenai County.

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue, including Kootenai County Search and Rescue, Silver Valley Search and Rescue and Spokane air support.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.