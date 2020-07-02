Shorts weather is back in the forecast -Kris

July might be off to a cool and showery start, but the weather is going to start catching up with the calendar by the weekend. Showers will continue tonight, mainly in the NE Mountains and North Idaho. Temperatures will only be a little bit warmer tomorrow, but after a cloudy start to the day, the skies will clear.

Friday will be warmer and sunnier with highs in the mid 70s. Finally, just in time for the weekend, temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend. It will be a lot warmer than we have been, but those temperatures are actually right about average. The sunshine will continue in the valleys, but there’s still a chance of some mountain showers Sunday. Showers and cooler weather return to the forecast by next Tuesday.