Short warm spell of weather begins today – Matt

Long stretches of sunshine get harder and harder to come by now that we’re officially in the fall season. I remind you of this because we’re going to get some picture-perfect weather over the next few days. We’re also going to start with a short but sharp warming trend. Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s tonight under clear skies and we’ll hit the upper 70s on Friday with lots of sunshine.

But wait, there’s more! Saturday will start out in the low 50s and rise to the low 80s. For the Spokane area, it will be the first 80-degree day in over two weeks! Sunday should feel more like fall with mid-70s temperatures along with some high clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. Overall though it looks pretty spectacular and might be the last time we get to leave the sweaters in the closet for a little while.

Next week we’ll return to cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and periods of wet weather. Right now the highest chance for rain appears to be on Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will fall back to highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s similar to last week. We’ll keep you posted on any changes!