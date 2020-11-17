Shop local for the sights and smells of the holiday season with Dandles Candles

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dandles Candles is a local candle business in Spokane that makes fresh, long-lasting soy candles by hand.

The owner, Dana Haynes, started the business years ago as a hobby. And now it’s a flourishing business.

The Dandles Candles Holiday Open House this month kicked off the sale of holiday-scented candles.

Theses include Christmas Fir, Cranberry Spice, Holiday Joy, Jack Frost and more.

Each candle is handmade with soy. Soy candles last much longer and it’s a renewable resource. No black soot comes from these candles! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/KXQd3UZXUH — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 17, 2020

You can shop online or at various retailers in Washington and Idaho.

Candle refills are also available in Spokane.

For more information on Dandles Candles, see the website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.