Shop local for the sights and smells of the holiday season with Dandles Candles
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dandles Candles is a local candle business in Spokane that makes fresh, long-lasting soy candles by hand.
The owner, Dana Haynes, started the business years ago as a hobby. And now it’s a flourishing business.
The Dandles Candles Holiday Open House this month kicked off the sale of holiday-scented candles.
Theses include Christmas Fir, Cranberry Spice, Holiday Joy, Jack Frost and more.
You can shop online or at various retailers in Washington and Idaho.
Candle refills are also available in Spokane.
For more information on Dandles Candles, see the website.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.